Former Marine, father of 3 identified as man killed in Draper paragliding accident

DRAPER, Utah — A former U.S. Marine and father of three young children has been identified by his family as the man killed last week in a paragliding accident in Draper.

The family of 35-year-old Christian Wright said he was a "careful and experienced" paraglider who had gone to Corner Canyon with friends on May 15, only to lose lift in his parachute and fall approximately 75 feet.

Wright leaves behind three children, ages 7, 9, and 11. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2008-16, including a tour in Afghanistan, before serving as a missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia.

GoFundMe

“Christian was a man of God who lived a life of selfless service,” Wright’s family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Following his mission, Wright returned to Utah and served on search and rescue teams, according to his family.

"He was always up for a challenge and fully committed to anything he put his mind and heart to," the family said. "But nothing compared to his greatest joy and his greatest purpose in life, which were his children.

"They were everything to him, and him to them."