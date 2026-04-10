'Got him!' Helicopter video shows troopers nabbing motorcyclist after I-15 pursuit

HERRIMAN, Utah — New video shows the moment when the Utah Highway Patrol took down a motorcyclist who led troopers on a pursuit that started on Interstate 15.

The motorcyclist, Colton Hymas, was first seen Thursday night traveling at a high rate of speed on I-15 near 8000 South. When troopers attempted a traffic stop, Hymas refused to slow down, which started the pursuit that was later ended near 7200 South.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was dispatched and located Hymas, and directed troopers to a Holiday station in Herriman, where he had stopped to get gas.

Video from the helicopter shows Hymas nonchalantly filling the motorcycle with gas, seemingly unaware of the surveillance above him.

As multiple UHP vehicles descended upon the gas station, Hymas can be seen trying to flee the area before troopers knock him off the motorcycle and subdue him on the ground.

"Got him!" could be heard over the DPS radio channels. "Nice job, guys."

Following the arrest, UHP learned that the motorcycle was believed to have been stolen and that Hymas had multiple felony warrants against him.