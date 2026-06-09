Herriman nurse accused of stealing, selling pills out of her home

HERRIMAN, Utah — A Herriman nurse is facing charges after police say they caught her with thousands of prescription pills, some from patients, that she was hoarding and selling out of her home.

Dusti Jo Hall, 57, was arrested on June 3 and faces charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a prescription drug for an unlawful purpose, and possession of a schedule 3 drug.

Investigators claim in court documents that their investigation into Hall began in early 2026 when the Herriman Police Department was alerted to Hall allegedly selling prescription drugs from her home.

Detectives on multiple occasions purchased oxycodone from Hall and tested it to ensure they were oxycodone. Following the sales, they obtained and served a search warrant for the home.

On June 3, during a search of Hall's home, police say they found a safe inside her bedroom containing multiple prescription bottles, some with Hall's name and others with names of different individuals. Also inside, police say they found several containers of marijuana and around $50K in cash.

During a police interview, Hall admitted to selling some of her prescribed oxycodone to individuals on multiple occasions for $20 to $30 a pill. Hall also stated she had done this off and on for several years.

According to police, Hall works as a nurse and admitted that several of the prescription medications were from deceased patients. However, according to Hall, the pills she sold were only hers, and she simply forgot to properly dispose of the medication.