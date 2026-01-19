Herriman woman seriously injured after being struck in crosswalk by vehicle

HERRIMAN, Utah — A woman is in the hospital with what police say is a 'significant head injury' following being struck by a vehicle while in a Herriman crosswalk. The name and age of the victim aren't being released at this time.

According to Herriman police, the crash happened near the intersection of Rosecrest Road and Sentinel Ridge Boulevard. When they arrived, they found an adult woman with an injury to her head.

Detectives say they believe the victim was in the crosswalk when she was struck by another woman turning left on a greenlight.

Investigators say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with the investigation. Police say they don't believe impairment to be a factor in the crash.