Holladay movie theater listed by health officials as site of measles exposures

HOLLADAY, Utah — The Cottonwood Megaplex and SouthRidge InstaCare are being cited as locations of possible measles exposures in Utah.

The Salt Lake County Health Department issued a Measles Exposure Alert on Friday, listing multiple locations in which the highly contagious virus was detected.



3/10 (6:15 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.) Cottonwood Megaplex - Holladay

- Holladay 3/13 (10:00 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.) SouthRidge InstaCare

3/13 (1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.) Foothill Family Clinic - Draper

- Draper 3/13-3/14 (7:30 p.m.- 2:30 a.m.) Primary Children's Emergency Department

3/13 (3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.) Olympus Clinic - Holladay

As of Friday, 443 measles cases have been confirmed in Utah. 98 of those cases have been reported in the last 3 weeks.

The health department advised people to look out for the symptoms of measles, which include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash. If anyone develops measles symptoms, they should stay home and reach out to a doctor for care.

"If you’ve had the MMR vaccine, your protection is strong—so there’s no need to panic," the department shared in a statement. "This alert is meant to keep the community informed, not scare anyone."