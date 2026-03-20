Protective order issued against Taylor Frankie Paul in Utah court

Taylor Frankie Paul must have no contact with and stay 100 feet away from ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen after a protective order was issued against the Utah reality television star Friday.

The order was issued one day after it was originally filed by Mortensen in the 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City

Paul and Mortensen are currently at the center of an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred last month, and which the Draper police confirm they are investigating. The former couple was also involved in a 2023 incident in which Paul originally pleaded guilty to numerous charges after throwing chairs at Mortensen, including one that hit her daughter in the head.

Video from the 2023 altercation surfaced Thursday, leading ABC to cancel the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette," in which Paul was to star, just days before it was to debut. Paul's other show, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," has paused production on its fifth season due to the ongoing investigation.

The protective order issued against Paul specifies that she is not allowed to contact Mortensen in person or via phone, email or regular mail. The only contact allowed between the two can occur during mediation sessions for their divorce and custody case.

Under the order, Paul is also not allowed to possess or buy a gun or firearm.

A hearing for Paul regarding the order has been scheduled for April 7 in Salt Lake City.