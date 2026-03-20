Driver busted speeding at 133 mph on I-80 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol shared a new video to drive home the point that driving excessively over the speed limit gets you more than just a ticket.

Early on the morning of March 8, a trooper's dash-camera video showed a Ford car speeding westbound on Interstate 80 near the Great Saltair. The trooper can be seen pulling onto the highway and pursuing the car before it finally pulls over.

"Just for kicks, do you know how fast you were going?" the trooper asked the driver.

"I do not," replied the man behind the wheel.

"133 (miles per hour) is what I had you on radar," the trooper answered, "before you dynamite'd your brakes."

While the unidentified driver had no idea how fast he was going, he apparently had a reason for his lead foot when asked.

"I'm not gonna lie," he said. "I was just... there wasn't a whole lot of people on the roads, man."

The video shows the driver being told to get out of the car before he's led to the UHP vehicle and handcuffed. He was arrested for Reckless Driving, which in Utah means anything over 105 miles per hour and is a misdemeanor offense.

"While the legal fallout can be severe, it pales in comparison to the potential cost of a high-speed collision," the Utah Highway Patrol said, adding, "Drive like lives depend on it, because they do."