I-15 road rage incident leads to attempted murder charges in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A 31-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he shot at another driver while on Interstate 15.

Pedro Encarnacion was arrested on Monday and faces charges of felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and attempted murder. He is being held without bail.

According to court documents, the alleged shooting happened on May 22 when the victim was driving on I-15. The victim told investigators that he was driving when another vehicle aggressively started driving towards them and motioned to grab a firearm, and shot in the direction of the victim.

Detectives say the bullet went into the passenger compartment of the victim's vehicle. The bullet was recovered, and the victim wasn't injured.

Police reviewed the dash cam from the victim's vehicle and found the license plate for the suspect vehicle. They confirmed that Pedro Encarnacion was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Investigators also contacted Encarnacion's cell phone provider and got data showing that Encarnacion was in the area of the shooting at the time in question.

Encarnacion was arrested on Monday, and police say he was found to have a Glock 19 handgun on him. Two additional magazines were found in his vehicle.

Officials say Encarnacion traveled to Boston two days after the incident and didn't return for five days. Due to this, they are asking he be held without bail.