Investigation underway following stabbing in South Salt Lake park

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — One person is in the hospital following a stabbing late Sunday night near Harmony Park in South Salt Lake. The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

According to South Salt Lake police, they were called to the stabbing at around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of 3700 South Main Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim who had received stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable, according to officers.

What led to the stabbing is under investigation, but investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident and there isn't a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call 801-840-4000.