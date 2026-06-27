This Utah town will allow fireworks despite statewide ban as wildfires continue to rage

CLINTON, Utah — Days after an executive order banning fireworks statewide was issued as wildfires continue to ravage Utah, one Davis County town has chosen to lift the ban so its residents can openly celebrate.

Late Friday, the town of Clinton announced it would forgo the statewide ban issued by Gov. Spencer Cox and allow the use of fireworks, with Mayor Marie Dougherty saying there will "always be risk."

While Cox's order covers the entire state, it allows local officials to determine whether there are areas within their own towns and cities where residents could safely use fireworks.

In a social media post, Dougherty said she was aware that there were "strong opinions" on the topic, but that her decision to lift the ban across the majority of Clinton was made after "extensive evaluation" with local officials.

"The use of emergency executive power is very serious. We have concluded we cannot in good conscience override the Legislature’s laws without a clear threat of extreme hazard," said Dougherty.

The mayor claimed Clinton "does not qualify as extremely hazardous," and cited drought conditions in 2022 when the town only reported two small grass fires and a garbage fire.

"The City places high priority on safety," Dougherty said. "In past years, Clinton has experienced very few incidents involving fireworks. Clinton is suburban and does not border wildlands the way many other cities do."

Cherry, Iron wildfires now over 71,000 acres combined; evacuations remain in place:

Eureka, other towns told to evacuate immediately due to threat from Cherry, Iron fires

Clinton's lifting of the fireworks ban came as hundreds, if not thousands, of residents in Juab and Tooele counties were ordered to evacuate late Friday due to the growing Iron and Cherry wildfires. The Cottonwood and Wild Goose fires also continue to burn in central Utah, with hundreds of properties destroyed or heavily damaged.

For her town, Dougherty asked that residents use only legal fireworks now that the ban has been lifted in Clinton, and follow all posted restrictions.

"Responsible use of fireworks allows everyone to enjoy this special holiday while keeping our community safe," the mayor wrote. "On behalf of Clinton City, we wish you and your family a safe and memorable Independence Day celebration."