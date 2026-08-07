Jordan School District celebrates 200 new teachers before first day of school

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — It’s almost that time of year for teachers and students to start the next year of school. At the Jordan School District, they’re welcoming 200 new teachers to their classrooms.

On Friday morning, the current administration and teachers brought the cheerleaders and band out to cheer on the new teachers as they headed into their classrooms. “I love teaching,” Gracie Jones, a new teacher in the Jordan School District, said. “I couldn’t have imagined a better job for me.”

For the elementary school level, Jordan had about 120 applicants for every single open teaching position. Jones is one of those new teachers and she’s teaching 2nd grade.

“I wanted to be a second grade teacher because I loved my second grade teacher and I want to be what she was for me,” Jones said.

Claire Hoto is going to teach 5th grade and she’s excited to get to know her students. “It’s so awesome to know that you’re making a difference and shaping their future,” she said.

At the middle and high school level, Jordan had about 25 applicants for every open teaching position. Savannah Howell is going to teach special education at the high school level.

“I’m stopping excited to get to know my students and watch how they grow this year,” Howell said.

The first day of high school is August 18 and the first day for K-8 students is on August 19 in the Jordan School District.