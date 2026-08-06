11 Hauz chef brings Jamaican family flavors to Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — Cracking coconuts is nothing new for Sheron Grant.

The head chef and co-owner of 11 Hauz loves to use fresh coconut in her cooking — a tradition that started in Jamaica long before she opened a restaurant.

"I've been cooking since I was six years old, taking care of my siblings; my grandmother, she cooked, and she cooked for so many people," Grant recalled.

Those family traditions eventually became the foundation for 11 Hayz, a Jamaican restaurant in Park City that has been serving guests since 2018. The restaurant's name itself is tied to a family tradition, with Grant explaining the number 11 has always been meaningful to their family.

At 11 Hauz, guests will find vibrant dishes and just as vibrant personalities from Grant and her daughters, including Nyesha Hamel. The family says authenticity is at the center of everything they serve — even when it comes to their famous whole red snapper, which you can get on special occasions.

"We will never take the bone out, bone in," Hamel said.

From whole fish to jerk chicken and rice and peas, the restaurant focuses on preserving traditional Jamaican flavors rather than changing recipes to fit expectations.

"I always tell people that once you come in, you'll be addicted, honestly," Hamel said. "It's just like a burst of flavor in your mouth."

While the flavor may keep people coming back, for Grant and her family, the secret ingredient has always been each other.

"I just love that we're creating a legacy together, and I hope and pray we continue this for a long time," Hamel said.

"I know this is the love of my life cooking authentic Jamaican food," Grant added.

CLICK HERE to learn more about 11 Hauz, including their hours and upcoming reggae night.