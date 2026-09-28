Juvenile in custody following fatal shooting inside Sandy home

SANDY, Utah — A juvenile has been taken into custody following a fatal shooting in which others were injured inside a Sandy home on Sunday.

The Sandy City Police Department responded to the home near 9700 South and 1200 East at around 12:30 p.m. and immediately took a male juvenile into custody without incident.

After entering the home, officers found an adult male inside who had been shot dead, along with another juvenile suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

The injured juvenile was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The unidentified suspect has since been booked into juvenile detention where they await charges.