Large police presence to accompany 999 Ride after complaints

SALT LAKE CITY — ﻿Bicycle riders once again took over the streets of Salt Lake City Thursday evening.

But this time, there was something new, a significant police presence during the 999 ride.

It is a loosely organized bike ride that happens most Thursday evenings beginning in late May.

Riders begin at Ninth and Ninth, then travel west on 900 South, usually taking off around 9 p.m.

It’s been happening for at least 15 years, but the police recently received an increasing number of complaints.

One of the most common concerns was that bikers were not following traffic laws.

Other complaints involved some cyclists not having lights or reflective gear.

Police officials said they want the ride to continue and for riders to have fun, but those involved need to obey the rules of the road.

It’s become a summertime tradition, according to Marist Wrenn.

She works at Vessel Kitchen, which is just a few yards away from where the ride begins.

Wrenn said it’s typically a festive atmosphere.

“It’s a great, great vib. Everyone’s having a great time, music’s playing, really fun way to meet people, I’ve done it a few times myself," said Wrenn.

On Thursday evenings, hundreds of folks on two wheels gather at Ninth and Ninth for a ride headed down 900 South beginning around 9:00 p.m.

Lola Mexican Restaurant manager Juan Pinzon said his staff and customers also enjoy the event.

“It doesn’t affect us to be honest. It’s nice to see so many bikers and the vibe and the energy and happy to find a place where they can gather together," said Pinzon.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Greg Wilking said that’s led to issues like bikers riding against traffic, leaving behind trash, and in some cases, surrounding vehicles.

But Sgt. Wilking said the increasing number of problems and complaints is why Salt Police were stepping up their visibility at Thursday’s event.

“It’s hopeful that this is an educational enforcement and that people who are in the ride follow the rules of the road," said Wilking.

There were officers on bicycles, motorcycles, and in patrol cars.

They also had drones in the air, observing the riders.

Again, police said their goal was to educate the riders, but they were also conducting enforcement when necessary.