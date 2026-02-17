Large fire seen burning in Lehi neighborhood, details scarce

LEHI, Utah — A large fire was seen burning in a Lehi neighborhood Tuesday, with smoke being blown by the heavy winds that have created dangerous conditions across Utah.

FOX 13 News viewer Sarah Yeaman shared video of the fire, which appeared to be in the area of 900 North 2600 West.

The fire looked to be burning in a field and was not close to threatening any homes or businesses before it was put out just before noon.

Inquiries about the fire have been submitted to multiple fire agencies and city officials who have yet to respond.

Video below shows fire burning in Lehi neighborhood (Sarah Yeaman):

