Longboarder hit, killed by car in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — One person died after being hit by a car while longboarding in Millcreek late Saturday night.

Unified Police said the victim was riding a longboard west on 3900 South just before midnight. At approximately 970 East, they were hit by a small car that was traveling in the same direction.

The longboarder died from their injuries at the scene. Officials are not yet releasing their name, nor their age or gender.

The driver stayed at the scene as police began their investigation. Officials say impairment did not appear to be a factor.

Police said the victim was riding in the road when they were hit, but they are still investigating what led to the crash.