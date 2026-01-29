Miami man sentenced in connection with disappearance of 15-year-old South Jordan girl

HERRIMAN, Utah — A 36-year-old Miami man has been sentenced in Utah for his part in the disappearance of a South Jordan 15-year-old.

Matthew Nicholas Menard was sentenced to at least one year in prison and no more than 15 years after he pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor. Three charges of criminal solicitation of a minor, enticing a minor, and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor were dismissed with prejudice.

Menard was arrested, along with 41-year-old Samuel Mitchell of Herriman, in May of 2025, following the disappearance of a 15-year-old South Jordan girl. The girl went missing on the morning of April 21, 2025, and wasn't found until June 2, when she went into a Colorado Springs police station to turn herself in.

37-year-old William Taylor Glines from Texas City, Texas, was also arrested following investigators saying he had contact with the girl before she disappeared.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children located a social media account for the missing girl that showed she had been contacting Menard via a social media application. At multiple points, investigators say, Menard verified that he was conversing with a minor.

Officials say that despite this knowledge, Menard continued having sexual conversations with the minor and had her send him sexually explicit material.

While Menard resided in Florida, detectives stated in court documents that he discussed with the victim in detail plans to meet in Las Vegas.

Samuel Mitchell's case is still going through the legal system. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday at the 3rd District Salt Lake City courthouse.