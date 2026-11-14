More shoppers return to Fashion Place Mall as in-person retail makes holiday comeback

MURRAY, Utah — Online shopping remains incredibly popular, but it appears to have peaked a few years ago. In the meantime, increasing numbers are now shopping in person at places like Fashion Place Mall in Murray.

For some mall shoppers, it's about memories and tradition.

"Oh, yeah! I grew up mostly coming here all the time, like mostly every weekend, right?" Arly Fuentes said.

New places like the soon-to-be-opened Hotel Chocolat, which the mall ownership group says are key to bringing people to the mall, join the mainstay shops that keep shoppers coming back.

"I personally wanted to get my hands on the iPhone Duo. Just check it out because it's just cool," Fuentes said. "And while we were there, we also just saw all of the other products that they had."

It's also exciting for those who work at the mall, who can tell it's already starting to feel a lot like Christmas.

"With the weather right now, it's not so much like Christmas weather yet, but it's definitely getting there, and then in here I feel like with their decorations there's a Christmas tree outside too, and I think it just brings in the spirit for the holidays," Diana Garcia said.

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