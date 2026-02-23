Man arrested for allegedly sneaking into woman's Salt Lake City apartment with axe, intending to ask her out

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say they arrested a man in Salt Lake City for going into a woman's apartment in the middle of the night, armed with an axe, and saying he had been admiring her from afar.

Chadwell Clement Smith, 34, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, and prohibited possession of a dangerous weapon.

According to the arrest report, an "elderly" woman woke up around 2 a.m. to let her dog out and also use the restroom herself. While she was in the bathroom, she said she heard someone say "hello" at her front door, which she had left slightly open. When she exited the bathroom, she said she saw Smith standing in her apartment, holding an axe. She also said he brought a knife in with him and set it on top of the fridge.

The woman said Smith hugged her, told her to sit down and began rubbing her legs and feet. She said she did not want this and was scared. She said he told her that he had been "watching and loving her" for the past six months, wanting to ask her out.

At one point, he went into her bathroom and took a shower.

When officers arrived, they said Smith was lying on the victim's bed without a shirt on.

They spoke with the Smith, who admitted that he walked in when he saw the victim's door open, "thinking that this was his shot." He also admitted that he had been watching her for months. He added that he carried the axe and knife to defend himself.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and is being held without bail.