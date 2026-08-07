One person shot dead in Riverton store, police are investigating

RIVERTON, Utah — Police are investigating an incident that left one person dead following a shooting in a Riverton store.

At a Holiday Oil gas station at 12600 South and 4185 West, a man became involved in an altercation. When that altercation escalated, he exited the store, entered his vehicle and drove around the parking lot.

He then retrieved a shotgun and re-entered the business.

Upon returning inside the store, he was confronted by an armed civilian, who fired and struck him. That man left the store and collapsed outside where he died from his injuries.

No police officers were involved in the altercation. The investigation is ongoing.

The circumstances before the shooting are not confirmed at this time.