Fall camp underway for Weber State University's new coach, roster

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State football has a new coaching staff and a roster with Eric Kjar as the coach, who took over the program in December after a very successful tenure with Corner Canyon High School.

Now, about two weeks into fall camp, the group’s identity is starting to form as building chemistry is a focus for this group.

“They’re a close-knit group, a lot of guys, I think they just naturally kind of like each other, and they all have a common goal,” said Kjar. “They seem to mesh really, really well and not a ton of ego.”

For quarterback Devin Brown, it's been a valuable time to grow as a team.

“You get to do all the hard stuff together every day, working on together, you know, training in the heat and all that,” said Brown. “Spending a lot of time outside of the building with these guys has been really good. I think that’s been the biggest thing for us.”

“Just a tough team, I think we’re going to be a really tough and resilient team. When we get knocked down, I think we’re going to keep going and attacking people.”

Kjar explained what a successful year one looks like for him and his squad.

“You don’t have any easy weeks, and you can’t take any week for granted,” Kjar said. “I think just preparing your team for that and being able to win games that are tight games are really going to be what matters between going 7-5 to, you know, 10-2. That’s really going to be the difference, being able to lock in and be more disciplined and win in those close games.”

The Wildcats start the season at Northern Colorado on August 28.