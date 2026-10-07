Police investigating infant death in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police are on the scene at a Bluffdale home where an infant child died overnight, although few details are currently available.

The Bluffdale Police Department is investigating the death of the child, who was under the age of 6 months, at the home in the area of 1500 W. Napa Avenue.

Overheated power strip started Riverdale home fire that killed 5 family members:

Overheated power strip started Riverdale home fire that killed 5 family members, chief says

After waiting for a search warrant, detectives and the medical examiner entered the home, and it appears that police are taking photos inside an upstairs room.

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