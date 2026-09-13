Police make arrest related to fatal hit-and-run in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police have made an arrest in the case that led to one person being killed after a fatal hit-and-run incident in South Salt Lake Friday night.

James Shama Pulale, 53, was arrested on charges involving leaving the scene of an accident involving death, obstruction of justice and driving on a denied license.

Court documents state that officers used broken pieces of the vehicle found at the scene to identify the make and model of the vehicle and reviewed video footage near the scene for any matches.

In said video, a van was found hitting an individual, stopping, and then making a U-turn to travel northbound on 900 West. It would later continue southbound and turn westbound to 3300 South.

Upon arrival at the area, investigators located a black 2017 Toyota Sienna van with damage consistent with the broken pieces found at the scene. The owner of the vehicle was later questioned and allegedly admitted to not stopping or helping the person he hit, as well as later wiping evidence off of the hood.

He was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail, where he was ordered to be held with bail.