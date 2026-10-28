Post Malone joins Jazz & Mammoth as part of massive Winter Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — The holiday season is rapidly approaching which means winter isn't far behind.

While that means colder weather, it also means party time in Utah.

On Wednesday, Smith Entertainment Group unveiled its massive Winter Weekend lineup, headlined by a special New Year's Eve performance by music star Post Malone at the Delta Center.

The event also features four days of NBA and NHL action.

It all kicks off with the 2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic, pitting the Utah Mammoth against the Colorado Avalanche at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The December 31 face-off marks the first Winter Classic appearance for both franchises and Utah’s first outdoor NHL game.

On New Year's Day, the Utah Jazz welcome the Boston Celtics.

Then on January 2, the Mammoth return to the Delta Center to face the Vancouver Canucks.

Meanwhile, the Select Health Ice Center will host youth tournaments and hockey camps that week.

First, the Gretzky Hockey School will hold a camp for players ages 6–14 from December 27–30. Registration and details are available here.

The Utah Mammoth Winter Cup begins January 1 for 10U A through 16U AA youth and girls teams for a multi-day tournament. Championship games take place Sunday, January 3.

“We wanted to create a weekend unlike anything Utah has experienced before,” said Ryan Smith, chairman and CEO of Smith Entertainment Group. “An outdoor NHL game, Post Malone and special guest Alesso at the Delta Center, the Jazz and Mammoth playing throughout the weekend. We're bringing four days of sports and entertainment together to create something special for Utahns and give fans from across the country a reason to make Utah their New Year's Eve destination. That's the vision behind Winter Weekend and exactly what we want Utah to be known for.”

Tickets go on sale on October 30 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.