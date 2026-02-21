Rescue operation underway in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A search and rescue operation is underway in Big Cottonwood Canyon, continuing what has been a deadly and dangerous week on the Utah ski slopes.

Few details have been released about whatever the incident may be, other than the Unified Police Department confirming that it occurred in the Butler Basin area of the canyon.

A helicopter could be seen landing in the area of SR-190, stopping traffic both up and down the canyon.

It's not known if the operation is connected to an avalanche. Two people were killed in separate avalanches in northern Utah this week. A father snowmobiling with his son was killed after being buried in an avalanche in Wasatch County on Wednesday.

On Thursday, an 11-year-old girl died after she was caught in a slide near the Brighton Resort while backcountry skiing with her family.

Officials have warned skiers for days about the particularly dangerous avalanche conditions they'll face this weekend in the backcountry due to the fresh snow that has fallen over the last several days.

