Resident and cat rescued from garage fire in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — A homeowner and his pet cat had to be rescued from a home in Herriman following a garage fire breaking out. According to officials, the resident and his pet were safely rescued.

The fire was reported just before 7:00 a.m. on Friday in the 12000 block of South Bellagio Way. Firefighters tell FOX 13 News that the resident in the home reported the fire, and requested help in getting outside the home.

Fire crews say the fire was contained to the home's garage and an RV that was parked outside. Both the garage and RV are being considered total losses while the rest of the home has light smoke damage, according to officials.

Crews say that the door from the garage to the home was closed at the time of the fire, which slowed the spread of the flames to the rest of the home.

Once the resident was outside, he told crews that his cat was still inside. Firefighters were able to located the cat, though they say some of them did get scratched during the rescue.