Riverton man facing manslaughter charges in fatal Redwood Road crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 31-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle, killing a woman, while allegedly driving over 60 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Emmanuel Flores-Hernandez faces charges of manslaughter and providing alcohol to a minor. He is being held without bail.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on November 18, near the intersection of Redwood Road and 6600 South. The victim, 66-year-old Lisa McGeary, died from her injuries following the crash.

According to court documents, when officers responded to the crash, they found McGeary trapped inside the driver's seat of an Acura MDX. Officers also found the passenger of a Tesla lying on the ground and complaining of pain.

The Tesla's driver, Hernandez, was found at the scene and refused to answer questions from police. He did tell officers that he had a concealed firearm on his person and consented to the police removing the firearm from its holster.

Officers rode with Hernandez to the hospital, and while en route medical staff asked Hernandez about existing medical conditions and medication. Hernandez allegedly told staff that he has nerve damage and takes THC when it gets back. However, he refused to say when the last time he used was.

Once at the hospital, investigators obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, which showed that no intoxicants were in Hernandez's blood.

Detectives then spoke with one of the passengers of the Tesla who stated that he and another man had been riding in it while Hernandez was driving. According to the passenger, they had been traveling southbound on Redwood Road when the Acura pulled out in front of them.

The passenger told police that Hernandez attempted to brake and steer away from the collision, but was sent into the bushes and trees of the cemetery.

Inside the Tesla, police say they found unopened cans of Modelo beer and one opened can under the passenger seat. The passengers of the Tesla told police that the beer had been purchased on a previous day, and they hadn't seen Hernandez drink it.

Also found in the car was a Sig Sauer handgun with a loaded magazine in the center console, a box of .45 Norma ammo in the glovebox, and a backpack containing a Ruger Handgun with a loaded magazine, THC packages, a vape cartridge, and drug paraphernalia.

Two days after the crash, detectives spoke to Hernandez again, who confirmed he owned the HK45 and Sig Sauer handgun.

The Ruger gun was found to be registered to another person who had sold it in April of 2025. When police contacted the owner, he explained that his vehicle had been stolen and he reported it to the West Valley Police.

In July, when the gun owner's vehicle was found, the gun was missing; however, the owner claimed to have not realized it was gone.

Tesla's Electronic Data Recorder was downloaded by investigators who say it showed Hernandez was traveling at 107 miles per hour 1.4 seconds prior to the crash. At the time of the collision, police say the Tesla was traveling at 82 miles per hour.