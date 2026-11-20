RIVERTON, Utah — Residents in a close-knit Riverton neighborhood spent the day cleaning up soaked carpet, waterlogged floors and mud after sewage-filled water backed up into their homes.

It was a rude awakening for the people who woke up to find their basements flooded and a smelly, dirty mess waiting for them.

For many, the trouble started early as they were getting ready to head to work.

"And the drain, you see the water just coming up out of the drain and I'm like, uh-oh," Jonathan Meisman said.

Meisman had his own video to prove what he was dealing with, and he made sure his boss knew why he wasn't getting to his usual tasks.

"I'm basically taking a video and sending it to my boss and saying; 'Hey, I know you had stuff you wanted me to do today, but I'm dealing with poop water,'" Meisman said.

Several of his neighbors experienced the same thing as they were up early heading to work.

Travis Swenson, a 17-year Riverton resident, said the water came out of nowhere.

"And there's just this brown water running out of the wall and then everything started overflowing. So I come out here and there was a river running down the road," Swenson said.

Swenson invited FOX 13 News along to show what he and many of his neighbors were facing. Inside his home were soaked carpet and waterlogged hardwood floors, joined by just about anything else that wasn't on a desk or a shelf.

"It didn't stink too bad but just a lot of brown water, a lot of soot. Looks like there's a lot of mud in the basement now," Swenson said.

Smaller items that were water damaged, like clothing, were bagged, tagged and sent off to be decontaminated. Riverton city officials took care of that, along with providing bottled water and portable toilets for those who needed them.

"The city responded very quickly, even elected officials, the mayor came out here to make sure residents were doing OK, to see what resources they needed," Riverton City Public Information Officer Nate Slack said.

Meanwhile, neighbors and local church members also helped take care of meals for those affected by the flooding.

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