Runaway teen from South Salt Lake considered at risk after being missing for two weeks

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to find a runaway teenager who has been missing for two weeks.

South Salt Lake Police said Sejal Gurung, 15, ran away from the area of 200 E. Beryl Avenue. They say he is a "habitual runaway," but he is considered at-risk because he was last seen two weeks ago.

Gurung is 5'8", 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. No description of his clothing was provided

Anyone who sees him is asked to call SSLPD at 801-840-4000 and refer to case LK2026-19227.

Around the same time on Monday, SSLPD asked the public to keep an eye out for another 15-year-old runaway, Memphys Cruz. He is not considered at-risk at this time and ran away from the area near 3100 South and 500 East Monday afternoon.