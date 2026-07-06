Sandy residents get 'unique' say to determine use of former school site

SANDY, Utah — The city of Sandy has a large plot of land to play with and wants the public to weigh in with all thoughts and ideas on what should be planned.

According to officials, the city was offered a "rare investment opportunity" to purchase the 17-acre lot where the former Crescent View Middle School currently sits, and is being given the first option to buy it by Canyons School District.

If the city goes ahead with the purchase, the question is what will be done with the land at 11150 South 300 East? The public will have a chance to have their ideas heard at two open houses planned at the school on Wednesday, and another on July 15.

Some of the possibilities shared by the city include:



Preserving open space with an adjacent existing park, trail, and nearby transit;

Using existing buildings, including a gymnasium and performance space, to conduct city recreational programs like Jr. Jazz and accommodate youth sports clubs, and utilize stages and multi-purpose rooms for theater and arts practice and performance.

Use the school's several kitchens and workspaces to serve as a business incubator for those launching new businesses or needing temporary office space.

Use space to offer professional daycare providers a venue for their services.

Another option would be for the city to pass on the chance to buy the land.

City officials have come up with the following scenarios for the property:

COMMUNITY CAMPUS & PARK EXPANSION

Under this option, Sandy City would purchase the property and create a community-focused destination that could include expanded park space, arts and cultural programming, recreation opportunities, community gathering spaces, trail connections, and facilities to support City services.

City of Sandy

COMMUNITY CAMPUS WITH LIMITED HOUSING

This option would combine community amenities with a smaller amount of housing development. A larger portion of the property would remain available for public uses, open space, recreation opportunities, and community facilities while helping offset a portion of the City’s costs.

City of Sandy

COMMUNITY CAMPUS WITH EXPANDED HOUSING

This option would include a greater amount of housing development alongside a smaller community-focused area.

City of Sandy

PRESERVE EXISTING FACILITIES

Under this option, Sandy City would purchase the property and continue using the existing school building with minimal modifications. The site could accommodate community programs, arts activities, recreation opportunities, and City operations while avoiding major redevelopment costs.

City of Sandy

PRIVATE REDEVELOPMENT

If Sandy City does not purchase the property, the Canyons School District could sell the site to a private developer for residential development. Under this option, the property would not include City-owned community facilities, park expansions, or additional public gathering spaces.