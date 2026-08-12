Salt Lake City warned of 'significantly higher-than-normal risk' of West Nile virus

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents and visitors in Salt Lake City now face what is being called a "significantly higher-than-normal risk" of West Nile virus as positive tests return at 7x above normal levels.

The Salt Lake County Health Department confirmed Wednesday that there are currently two human cases of the virus.

This week, 35% of Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District samples tested positive for West Nile. According to the department, typical returns this time of year are just 5 percent or less.

Two other districts, South Salt Lake Valley and Magna, are showing similar levels.

There have been 709 positive samples collected in Utah this year, compared to 108 at the same time in 2025 and 92 in 2024.

Nicholas Rupp, the communications director for the health department, said there was now a "significantly higher-than-normal risk of West Nile among local mosquitoes."

Weather plays part in West Nile virus cases exploding in Utah mosquitoes:

Weather plays part in West Nile virus cases exploding in Utah mosquitoes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the West Nile virus commonly causes fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Less than 1% of infected people develop severe neurologic disease, which can lead to long-term disability or death.

To protect yourself from contracting West Nile through mosquitoes, people should take the following actions:

