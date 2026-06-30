Salt Lake County deputy on leave pending aggravated assault charges

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A Salt Lake County Sheriff's Deputy is on administrative leave following his arrest for domestic violence charges. Kee Onu Troy Fuller, 27, was arrested on Monday and faces an aggravated assault charge.

According to the Riverton Police Department, who submitted court documents in the case, they were called on Sunday to a home in Riverton for a late report of a domestic violence incident. The reported incident happened on Saturday.

Police say neither Fuller or his wife were willing to share what had occurred, but multiple witnesses observed the wife had marks on her neck, and during an interview with Fuller, police noted fresh scratches on the side of his neck that appeared to be from someone defending themselves.

Fuller's wife told one witness that she had been choked during the incident. Witnesses entered the home during the argument and separated the two.

Witnesses also shared Ring camera footage with police, who say you can see the victim leave the home and attempting to walk away before Fuller steps in front of her and grabs her arm to direct her back into the home.

Once they were inside, police say audio could be heard of the victim letting out a scream of "please just leave me alone." Also allegedly heard was, "Let go of me I can't breathe."