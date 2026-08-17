Authorities seize dozens of animals from petting zoo in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A local petting zoo is under investigation for alleged animal neglect, according to officials.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Office said multiple people reported neglect at Ivie Acres Farms, located north of Grantsville.

The sheriff's office began an investigation and brought the Utah State Veterinarian's Office in for consultation. On Thursday, the vet's office removed "several dozen animals." They included sheep, ponies, chickens, ducks and more. The animals were taken to local animal rescue organizations.

No criminal charges have been filed as of Sunday, but the sheriff's office said they have submitted potential charges to the county attorney's office for review.