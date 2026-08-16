Family holds fundraiser for man who was killed at Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY — On Aug. 2, Marquise “Kratos” Resendez was shot and killed in Liberty Park after a confrontation happened over a dog, according to police. While Kratos was identified publicly as homeless, he had a whole village behind him.

“He was a rebel with a cause,” said Mindy, who was friends with Kratos. "Yeah, he did cause chaos and mischief, but he went after the bad guys usually. Mostly, he went for who was not doing good to others. Like his heart was very, very kind and genuine and sweet."

Both River and Mindy participate in drum circle every week at the park, which was Kratos’ happy place, and got to know him there. Now, there’s an empty spot in the circle.

“When I found out, it was literally devastating… He's a good dude,” Mindy said while getting choked up.

"He was a good dude, and he didn't deserve it,” River added.

Just two weeks later, Kratos’ family and friends are holding a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses and make sure his story is not overlooked.

“I wish more people knew, like the homeless people here are some of the kindest people I've ever met in my life. They'll give you the shirt off their backs when they have nothing. You know, and I wish more people could see them as humans and people that are struggling,” Mindy said. "There's pain behind that, and if you don't understand it, just be grateful you don't understand it.”

They're holding a fundraiser Sunday at Liberty Park near the pavilion, with food trucks and donations. It started at 5 p.m. and will go until food runs out.