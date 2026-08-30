Sandy community prepares for possible flooding with sandbags

SANDY, Utah — It’s been roughly two weeks since water flooded roads, parks and even homes in the city of Sandy. To avoid a similar outcome this time around, the community has come together to help their neighbors fight off flooding.



It’s a group effort from the city and the community to prevent Sandy from becoming a flood zone.



“If we’re prepared, then it won’t be so bad,” said Adam Heap, who lives in Sandy. “I’m just glad that Sandy’s dumped this sand here for us and we have something to use.”



The City of Sandy dumped a sandpile at the 9800 South and Highland Drive so people can fill up their own sandbags to prevent water from flooding their homes.



“I am filling and helping put them in other people’s cars and my own,” said Jen Clancy, who lives in Sandy. “Everyone’s being generous and helping everybody out, so it’s just community.”



It’s a community that’s no stranger to flooding, even as recently as two weeks ago.



“We had some flooding on our back patio, towards one of our bedrooms, down in a window well,” said Gregg Sorensen, who lives in Sandy.



“My whole basement flooded. I’ve kind of gutted it at this point and now I’m just trying to deal with the next one that comes in the best way I can,” said Clancy.



But with the pile of sand and plenty of bags to fill, some say they’ve got the tools they need to fight this flood.



“It's great. I can plan ahead for exactly what I need in the yard to keep it away, and being able to get exactly what I need is super helpful, so I don't have to worry about that next round,” said Sorensen.