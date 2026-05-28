Sandy Crown Burgers to be closed for several weeks following fire

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy Crown Burgers location will be closed for several weeks, according to officials, following a fire that started in the restaurant's ceiling.

The restaurant near 9600 South State Street was first reported to fire officials at around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday. According to witnesses, they saw smoke coming out of the restaurant.

When fire crews arrived, they found the fire between the kitchen and the dining areas. It is believed to have started in the ceiling.

Crews say there is heavy smoke damage to the restaurant, and the ceiling was badly damaged in the fire. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The official cause remains under investigation.