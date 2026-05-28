Two hospitalized following wrong-way crash on I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Two people are recovering in the hospital after Utah Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver caused a crash on Interstate 215 late Wednesday night. The identity of the victims hasn't been released.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, they were first alerted to the wrong-way vehicle when it was near 700 East, going eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80. At one point, the truck took a ramp to go to I-215, going southbound in the northbound lanes.

The pickup struck a Toyota passenger car in the left lane and rolled onto its side. The Toyota ended in the center median.

What caused the driver of the truck to go the wrong way is under investigation. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while the driver of the Toyota was transported in moderate condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours for the investigation.