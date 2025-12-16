Friends of Herriman family looking for ways to help during difficult holiday season

HERRIMAN, Utah — The holiday season is in full swing, and while many are busy checking off wish lists, at least one Utah family is simply trying to keep their spirits high.

That's why FOX 13 News viewer Lauren Hoggan reached out to the station, asking us to share the story of a friend who could use some help during a difficult time.

“She’s the first one to call and uplift you if you’re having a bad day,” Hoggan said of her friend Jessica. "She's always just so positive."

When it comes to caring for others, Jessica Metekingi is known for how much she cares. Whether it's at home or at work.

"Anytime we do anything that needs a volunteer. Jess is the first one to raise her hand," added Hoggan.

Jessica and her husband, Mark, have been married for 17 years.

“Proud of him for everything he’s going through and how strong he’s been,” Jessica said of Mark.

Last Thanksgiving, Mark was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, leaving Jess to become the sole provider for their family as her husband goes through chemotherapy.

“She puts on a brave face for her husband, who she takes care of,” explained Hoggan.

Mark has been going through treatment over the last year.

“A lot of taking care of him, helping with socks, and you know, getting dressed,” said Jessica.

Despite the treatments, the cancer has now spread to Mark's bones.

“After going through chemo and radiation for a year and then finding out that you have way more cancer than you thought, I feel like any kind of gesture would be very hopeful and encouraging,” Hoggan said.

Hoggan has been there, watching Jess care for Mark and their two sons on her own.

“Watching their family struggle and they’re kind of just being raised in it," she shared, "and so I want them to feel joy and like what kids should feel for the holidays.”

Hoggan contacted FOX 13 News in hopes of rallying support for the Metekingi family.

“[I] haven’t even thought about Christmas," Jessica admitted. "I got, I think we did some stocking stuffers. That’s about all I’ve been able to do.”

Jess's friend wants to show the family that others care about her and her personal struggles, adding that it “feel like it’s her turn to feel that way uplifted and taken care of.”

Hoggan wants her friend to see that kindness goes a long way.

“The holidays are hard," said Hoggan, "and I think it’s a good way to brighten her spirit and to show her kids even like there’s hope and faith out there,”