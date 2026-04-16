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Sandy police ask public to avoid area of road rage shooting

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Mike Rank | FOX 13
Sandy Police Department patrol vehicle at a crime scene (file photo)
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SANDY, Utah — Sandy police are asking the public to avoid the area of 9800 South and State Street as they respond to an alleged road rage shooting.

The Sandy Police Department posted on social media at 12:30 p.m., asking the public to avoid the area as their investigation takes place.

According to the department, the shooting happened at noon. Nobody was injured in the shooting, though the victim's vehicle was struck.

Officers say they are with the victim currently and tracking down leads for the suspect. What led to the shooting isn't clear at this time.

Police say no surrounding businesses or schools are threatened at this time.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more.

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