Shelter-in-place order briefly issued after gunshots heard inside Taylorsville home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A shelter-in-place order was briefly issued after reports of gunfire inside a Taylorsville home late Tuesday night.

Officers with the Taylorsville Police Department responded to the home in the 6000 Block of S. Dee Park at 10:24 p.m. after a resident claimed to have heard gunshots coming from the basement.

When officers arrived, they heard additional shots from inside and immediately removed those living in the house and issued the shelter-in-place order for neighboring homes.

Soon after, a man was taken into custody for questioning and, according to police, the shelter-in-place order was lifted just after 11 p.m.

It's not known if the man was arrested and what charges he may face, but police said those living in the house were not related and the incident is not being investigated as a domestic violence issue.

