Significant portion of Riverton under boil order after water system contamination

RIVERTON, Utah — City officials in Riverton are telling many of their residents to boil their water before using it after secondary irrigation water got mixed into the culinary water.

The city said they discovered an "illegal cross connection" between the secondary and culinary water in one property owner's system. This led to secondary water mixing into the city's culinary water system.

The boil order is in effect between 3200 West and the east border of Riverton, which extends to the Jordan River. The area is about half of the city.

The city tested the drinking water on Tuesday and said it will likely have results on Thursday to determine if E. Coli or other contaminants are present.

The cross connection that caused the issue has been disconnected.

Until further notice, the city is advising everyone in the ordered area to only use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food or washing dishes. They say it's best to bring the water to a boil for one minute and then let it cool.