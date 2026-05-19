Large fire seen burning in Salt Lake City commercial area

SALT LAKE CITY — A large fire is burning in a commercial area of Salt Lake City, sending a massive plume of smoke that can be seen across the valley.

Live video below shows fire burning in Salt Lake City:

The Salt Lake City Fire Department reported the fire was located in the area of 369 S. Orange Street, but offered no other details.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Video below shows massive plume of smoke rising from fire:

Salt Lake City Fire Video

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