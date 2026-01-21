South Jordan mom creates app to connect families for clothing swaps in neighborhoods

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Ann Ek usually has her hands full.

"We go through clothes like crazy," Ek, who lives in South Jordan, said. "We found ourselves putting clothes in a bag to donate or to bring to the childcare or to swap out there. We found ourselves doing clothing swaps. It just took so much time out of our day."

That's why Ek, a foster mom caring for five foster children and two of her own, created a clothing swap app — Kiddie Klosets. She developed the idea after spending countless hours organizing clothing donations and swaps.

"As busy moms are going throughout their day and they find something that they need to donate, they can just upload that picture and find somebody in the U.S. or in their neighborhood who can just swap that out," Ek said.

The app allows parents to upload photos of clothes or accessories they want to swap with other families in their neighborhood. Ek says parents can ship or drop off items, including clothes, shoes, cribs, and carriers.

It's about saving time and money, yes. It's also about sustainability, too. According to Amy Royer, faculty at Salt Lake Community College's Fashion Institute program, the EPA predicts 80 pounds of textile waste per person annually in the U.S., with much of it ending up in developing countries.

At the community college, she teaches classes that focus on sustainability. "Knowing the impact that it has on our earth, and the resources and the people that are involved in making clothes," Royer explained. "It's a systemic issue."

Ek says the app also provides financial relief for families struggling with clothing costs. "Having that piece of mind knowing that you don't have to go out and spend an entire paycheck on clothing for your kids," Royer said. "It makes a difference."

Ek said the app launches Sunday, Feb. 1. You can find more details at kiddie_klosets.