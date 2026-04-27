South Jordan stabbing victim drives herself to hospital, suspect arrested

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 32-year-old man was arrested by South Jordan police after they said he stabbed his girlfriend, and she drove herself to the hospital.

Brandon Jay Benioh was arrested on Sunday and faces charges of aggravated assault, public intoxication, and attempted murder. He is being held without bail.

According to court documents, on Sunday, the victim called 911 to tell dispatchers that she had been stabbed by her boyfriend, Benioh. The victim stated that she and Benioh had gotten into a fight, and he had stabbed her in the legs.

Police responded to the hospital to speak to the victim, who had approximately 6 stab wounds to the legs. The victim also told police that she had been choked by Benioh. Police added that there was visible bruising around the victim's neck.

Investigators later located a knife matching the description provided by the victim at the apartment.

Detectives say the victim described getting into an argument with Benioh, which caused her to leave the apartment. However, when she returned, she stated that Benioh pushed her to the ground and choked her with both hands.

When the victim kicked free from the grip of Benioh, she stated that he went to the kitchen and grabbed the knife before stating, "I am going to jail for murder."

Benioh refused to speak to the police, stating that things only got violent during the altercation.