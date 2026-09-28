Student hit by car outside Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman, transported to hospital

HERRIMAN, Utah — A student riding an electric scooter was transported to the hospital Monday after being hit by a car outside Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman.

The Herriman Police Department said the 17-year-old female student was inside a crosswalk while crossing Sentinel Ridge Boulevard on the scooter just after noon when a car allegedly failed to yield and hit the girl.

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The girl suffered minor injuries, but the decision was made to transport her to the hospital, while the driver of the car was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The girl's current condition was not made available.