Suspects at large after 1 shot in Sandy drive-by shooting

SANDY, Utah — A search for suspects is underway after one person was hospitalized following a late night drive-by shooting Thursday in Sandy.

Two men were walking on State Street and 8400 South at around 10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire with a weapon.

One of the men was struck by the gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The unidentified victim in his 20s was transported to the hospital and treated. The other man was not injured, according to police.

The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the incident and police have opened an investigation in search of potential suspects.

The Sandy Police Department said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.