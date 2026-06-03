Taylorsville motorcyclist in critical condition following crash with towed vehicle

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash involving a truck being towed on Tuesday.

Taylorsville Police say that the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, near the intersection of 5400 South and 3600 West.

According to police, a truck was towing another truck going east on 5400 South and turning left on 3600 West. The motorcyclist was driving west on 5400 South and allegedly drove into the tow straps that were being used between the two trucks.

The motorcyclist, who hasn't been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition with severe injuries to the legs.

The driver of the trucks stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police tell FOX 13 News they don't believe impairment to be a factor.