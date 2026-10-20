WEST VALLEY CITY, Ut. — Two pedestrians were hit by a car overnight Tuesday in West Valley City.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. along 2400 South Redwood Road.

Police say the pair were in a crosswalk, although the driver had a green light.

—Here's what we know so far—

Two pedestrians hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in West Valley City

Both pedestrians, a 39-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, were hospitalized in critical condition.

The 54-year-old driver of the involved Ford F150 stayed on scene, and is cooperating.

Traffic in the area was closed off until around 2:45 a.m.

