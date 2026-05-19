Utah's fallen soldiers remembered and honored... one sign at a time

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Just ahead of Memorial Day, the Operation Hero organization has created a new display in South Jordan, just outside The Ballpark at America First Square. More than 400 signs have been placed in the ground featuring the names of Utah’s fallen soldiers.

"It’s a lot of soldiers to honor and remember. We’ve got to keep their memory alive, right?” said Laurie Pinegar, a Gold Star mom, who helped stage the display.

Pinegar lost her son, Garrett Fox, when he was serving in the Army.

“My son was 23, so too young to die, but we keep his memory alive," she said.

The signs include service members from 2001 to the current day, and each stake in the ground is a chance to shed light on their memories.

The job of placing each sign in the ground isn’t always as easy as it seems.

“Of course, there are times that it hits. It’s the waves of grief. Looking at the names, it feels like I know each one of them,” said Operation Hero’s Antionette Stapley.

Stapley lost her husband, 1st Sgt. Tracy Stapley, in 2013, and it’s what made her start the organization.

“Every time I see his sign, it brings tears because I do miss him, but I know that this is what he would want. To make sure him and all the others are remembered,” she added.

The display will be visible from Thursday through May 27, and Operation Hero will also hold its annual Memorial Day Boot Display at Ogden Union Station from May 22 through May 25.

Both displays honor fallen service members by sharing their names and creating a powerful visual presentation of sacrifice, service, and remembrance.