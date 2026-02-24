Vehicle strikes power pole in Murray causing outage for several blocks

MURRAY, Utah — A single vehicle crash had a large impact on some Murray residents on Tuesday morning. Police say a van rolled and struck a power pole, causing an outage for several Murray blocks.

According to the Murray Police Department, the driver of the van was a man who, for some unknown reason, left the road and rolled, striking the power pole. Because of the damage, a four-block radius experienced power outages.

Murray City Power came out to the scene to turn off the power and remove the driver from the vehicle. Police say the driver isn't critically injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Now, crews are working to get the power back on, but say they have to remove the vehicle first. Power is expected to return in the next couple of hours.